Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
TRICIA FAE O'TOOLE EGNITZ


1983 - 2019
TRICIA FAE O'TOOLE EGNITZ Obituary
EGNITZ TRICIA FAE O'TOOLE

Of West Mifflin, age 35, took her rest in Jesus's arms on September 17, 2019 after a long illness. Born December 22, 1983, she was the daughter of Arlene (O'Toole) and Wallace Miller of Somerset and Geoffrey and Cecilia (Ruiz) Egnitz of North Huntington. She is the granddaughter of Michael and Marlene (Mojta) O'Toole and Nancy Egnitz Andres and the late Robert Andres of West Mifflin. Tricia is survived by her siblings, Maria, Robert and Michele Egnitz; aunts, Denise O'Toole (Joe) Kelly of FL and Carol Andres (Charles) Baer of Pittsburgh; uncles, Michael (Marion) O'Toole of Bethel Park and Steven (Amy) O'Toole of Pittsburgh; cousins, Mikey O'Toole of Liberty Boro, Adia and Elijah O'Toole, and Bryce and Sierra Baer. Trish was a 2002 honors graduate of West Mifflin Area School District, studied at Chatham College and the Tepper School of Business at CMU. If you knew Trish, she changed your life. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Saturday 2 to 4 p.m., where services will be held at 4 p.m. with Pastor David McCall officiating. Private interment will take place at St. Josaphat Cemetery, Pittsburgh. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden Street, Duquesne, PA 15110. "Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for Me" Matthew 25:40-45 www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
