EGNITZ TRICIA FAE O'TOOLE
Of West Mifflin, age 35, took her rest in Jesus's arms on September 17, 2019 after a long illness. Born December 22, 1983, she was the daughter of Arlene (O'Toole) and Wallace Miller of Somerset and Geoffrey and Cecilia (Ruiz) Egnitz of North Huntington. She is the granddaughter of Michael and Marlene (Mojta) O'Toole and Nancy Egnitz Andres and the late Robert Andres of West Mifflin. Tricia is survived by her siblings, Maria, Robert and Michele Egnitz; aunts, Denise O'Toole (Joe) Kelly of FL and Carol Andres (Charles) Baer of Pittsburgh; uncles, Michael (Marion) O'Toole of Bethel Park and Steven (Amy) O'Toole of Pittsburgh; cousins, Mikey O'Toole of Liberty Boro, Adia and Elijah O'Toole, and Bryce and Sierra Baer. Trish was a 2002 honors graduate of West Mifflin Area School District, studied at Chatham College and the Tepper School of Business at CMU. If you knew Trish, she changed your life. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Saturday 2 to 4 p.m., where services will be held at 4 p.m. with Pastor David McCall officiating. Private interment will take place at St. Josaphat Cemetery, Pittsburgh. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden Street, Duquesne, PA 15110. "Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for Me" Matthew 25:40-45 www.swgfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019