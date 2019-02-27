Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Resources
More Obituaries for TRUDI PINKERTON-ZEILER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TRUDI L. PINKERTON-ZEILER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

TRUDI L. PINKERTON-ZEILER Obituary
PINKERTON-ZEILER TRUDI L.

On February 26, 2019, age 47, of Munhall. Survived by husband, Sean M. Zeiler; loving mother of Corey Pinkerton and Jeremy Zeiler; daughter of Paul Pinkerton and the late Marlene; sister of Holly (Jack) Brezani and Jennifer Dvorak; aunt of Reanna, Zachary and Marlee. Friends received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 412-461-6394 where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now