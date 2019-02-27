|
|
PINKERTON-ZEILER TRUDI L.
On February 26, 2019, age 47, of Munhall. Survived by husband, Sean M. Zeiler; loving mother of Corey Pinkerton and Jeremy Zeiler; daughter of Paul Pinkerton and the late Marlene; sister of Holly (Jack) Brezani and Jennifer Dvorak; aunt of Reanna, Zachary and Marlee. Friends received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 412-461-6394 where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 8 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019