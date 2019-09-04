|
WILKINS TRUDIE K.
On Sunday, September 1, 2019, Trudie K. Wilkins, age 80, of Ross Twp. Beloved wife for 59 yrs. of Ken Wilkins; mother of Peter Wilkins and Julia (Tony) Favorito of Buffalo, NY; sister of William Kebe of Charlotte, NC; grandmother of Cecilia and Drea Favorito. Friends received 7-9 p.m. next Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy, Pgh., PA 15237 where the funeral service will be held next Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Anchor Point Counseling Center, 800 McKnight Park Dr., suite 802, Pgh., PA 15237. Trudie enjoyed traveling for 30 years to Denmark and Italy to buy furniture for her company, Houseworks.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019