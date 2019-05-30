DiBENEDICTIS, RSM Sr. TULIA (Sr. M. CLEMENTINE)

A Pittsburgh Sister of Mercy for 72 years, died at the Convent of Mercy on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she was 91 years old. Daughter of Gaetano and Domenica DiBenedictis, Sister Tulia entered the Sisters of Mercy from Resurrection Parish in Brookline in 1946 and made final vows in 1952. Sister Tulia received a BS from Mount Mercy College (now Carlow University) and a BA degree in music from the College of Idaho. She taught in various area Catholic elementary schools including St. Paul Cathedral, St. Mary, St. Peter, Northside, St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Our Lady of Fatima and Holy Family in Latrobe, and Academia Catolica in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Sister Tulia also worked as a pastoral assistant and minister to the migrant community in Homedale, Idaho. On the occasion of her 70th jubilee as a Sister of Mercy, Sister Tulia fondly recalled her work in Idaho. "I loved being sent out to the schools to work with the children," she said, "especially to prepare them for first Holy Communion." In addition to giving in-home music lessons to many students, she also volunteered in religious education at Our Lady of Victory Parish, Carnegie. Preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Olvidio and Mario. Sister Tulia is survived by a sister, Elodia DiBenedictis of Pittsburgh. Friends will be received at the Convent of Mercy, 3333 Fifth Avenue, on Thursday, May 30 beginning at 4 p.m. with storytelling at 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 31 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel at the Convent of Mercy, followed by interment in St. Xavier's Cemetery, Latrobe, PA. Arrangements entrusted to the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 3333 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or the Carlow University Endowed Scholarship Fund.