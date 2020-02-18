Home

Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
More Obituaries for TWYLA BROWN
TWYLA JUNE BROWN

TWYLA JUNE BROWN Obituary
BROWN TWYLA JUNE

On Sunday, February 16, 2020, Twyla June (TJ) Brown, age 95, originally from Tarentum, PA, passed away peacefully from this world into the next. Most recently Twyla was a resident of Amber Woods Assisted Living and a favorite of many caregivers. Twyla was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Lillian Kalmeyer; and her loving husband, William H. Brown. She is survived by her son, William H. (Andrea) Brown II; the "apples of her eye" her granddaughter, Nicole (Brian) Ellis and her grandson, William H. (Lindsay) Brown III. Also survived by her seven great-grandchildren and five nieces. Twyla, a woman of high energy and quite the "pip," lived a very full life and many were fortunate to enjoy her company. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 801 Pgh. St. followed by a blessing service at 7 p.m. in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gateway Hospice, 9380 McKnight Rd., Pgh., PA 15237. www.jarviefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020
