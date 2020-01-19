Home

Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Age 34, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, of Swissvale, formerly of Apollo. Beloved husband of Jessica (Nicholas) Whaley; step-father of Alyssa Nelson; grandfather of Mariah Nelson; loving son of Francine Whaley and the late James Whaley, Jr.; brother of Miriah Kimmell and the late Marcus Whaley; uncle of Nicholas Moore and Christopher Moore. Tyler worked as a cook at Goodfellas Restaurant and was part of the Goodfellas family. Tyler enjoyed fishing, tattooing and grilling. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Friends received Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
