RAO DR. UDAYA S.

Age 80, of Scott Twp., passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019; beloved husband of 52 years to Cecelia Rao; loving father of Dr. Vivek (Dr. Yasoda) Rao; cherished grandfather of Venkat, Jayanth, and Nidhi Rao; beloved brother of Dr. Indira (Rajaram) Varanasi, Dr. Meera (the late Dr. Jaya) Ivaturi; loving brother-in-law of Philomena (Victor) Aranha, Stella (the late Basil) Fernandez, Angelina (Melville) Mascarenhas, and Juliet (the late Malcolm) D'Sa and the late Priscella and Michael Dsouza; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Udaya was a Professor of Physics at the University of Pittsburgh for 10 years, then worked for the Department of Energy in South Park for 20 years. He was the former Chairman of S.V. Temple in Penn Hills. He enjoyed bird-watching, playing tennis, music and reading. He was a very kind husband, father, grandfather and uncle. Family and Friends welcome Friday 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 (412-563-2800). Funeral Mass in Sts. Simon and Jude Church Saturday 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Asian Indian Christian Church, (AICC), 1630 Greentree Rd., Pgh., PA 15220. www.slaterfh.com