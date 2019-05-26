NORO UDILIA G. (COLLINO)

Age 89, of Aspinwall, passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side, on Friday, May 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Mario N. Noro; loving mother of Diana (John) Zourelias, Claudia (Lee) Albacker, Joseph (Sharon) Noro, and Paul Noro; also by eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Udilia Noro was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Her kind and selfless soul set an example for her family that infectiously inspired her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and creating a beautiiful setting for her family to gather on holidays and family dinners to enjoy her delicious home cooked meals. No Visitation. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 28, at 10 a.m. at St. Scholastica Church, 309 Brilliant Ave., Aspinwall. Entombment will follow at Allegheny Cemetery, Lawrenceville. Funeral arrangements by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.