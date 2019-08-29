|
|
WHITEMAN ULRIKE REPPERMUND
Age 79, of Gibsonia, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her home on August 27, 2019. She was born in Leinfelden, Germany on December 18, 1939, the daughter of Josef and Margarete Reppermund. She began learning her profession in her father's dental lab, eventually forming her own company, Ike Whiteman Ceramic Lab, in the United States. She is survived by her husband, Richard of Gibsonia; daughter, Patricia of Studio City, CA; brothers, Ulrich and Werner Reppermund of Pittsburgh; brother Horst Reppermund and sister Inge Lang of Germany and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no funeral, visitation or memorial service. The family encourages donations to Animal Friends of Pittsburgh or a . Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Bakerstown. www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019