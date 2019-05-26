Home

UMBERTO FRATANGELI

UMBERTO FRATANGELI Obituary
FRATANGELI UMBERTO

Age 85, of Aliquippa passed away with his devoted family by his side on May 22, 2019. He was born May 24, 1933 in Frosinone, Italy and was the son of the late Benedetto and Paolina (Dore) Fratangeli. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Robert Fratangeli. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Rina (Antonucci) Fratangeli; three children, Nick Fratangeli, John Fratangeli and Sandy Timmons, Lorena and Anthony DiNunno; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren. Umberto is also survived by five brothers, a sister and eight sisters-in-law. Visitation will be Monday from 4-8 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2026 McMinn Street, Aliquippa, 15001 724-375-0496. A service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Kevin Draganac. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019
