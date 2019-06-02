|
SHEALEY UNA W.
Age 89, of the Hill District, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019. Mother of Carol A. Johnson (Conrad), Mark A. Shealey, and the late Eugene J. Shealey; grandmother of Kyersten M. Johnson and Evan D. Johnson; sister of the late Arline Perison, John Shealey, George Shealey Rosa Fowler, Mary Frances Cameron and Mary Moses; also survived by sister-in-law, Grace Shealey; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Visitation two hours prior to service from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. Interment Restland Memorial Park.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 2, 2019