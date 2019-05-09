|
VINS URSALA E.
Age 87, of Mt. Lebanon, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019; beloved wife of the late Jack Vins; mother of John W. (Darla) Vins and Christofer K. (Juli) Vins; grandmother (Oma) of Sean, Samuel, Dominic, Sydney and Emma; sister of Robert Hell and Marianne Arnold; also survived by eight nieces and nephews. Funeral Arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Road, Peters Twp. (724) 941-3211 Monday, May 13, from 2-7. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to jubileesoupkitchen.org. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 9, 2019