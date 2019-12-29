|
D'APPOLONIA VALENTINA MARIA
Died peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the age of 99. She was surrounded by her family, at home on Monastery Hill. Her beloved husband of 73 years, Elio, preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Kenneth and wife Kathleen D'Appolonia, Michael and wife Elizabeth D'Appolonia, Linda and husband Timothy Knecht, Mark and wife Deborah D'Appolonia, and Eileen D'Appolonia Muse, spouse of her son David who preceded her in death. Violet left a legacy of 11 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, a large extended family, and many friends. Violet, born on November 9, 1920, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada was the last of seven children of Italian immigrants, Giuseppe and Olga d'Apollonia. She graduated from Misericordia Hospital School of Nursing, Edmonton, in 1942. She married Elio D'Appolonia of Crow's Nest Pass, Alberta in 1942. They were soul mates for 75 years, sharing their love with family and friends throughout their lives. Violet will forever be remembered for her faith, endless caring, generosity, and unconditional love as well as the many special traditions and memories that she created for her family and friends. There will be a gathering of family and friends on Friday, January 3, 2020, between 4-6 p.m. with a celebration of her life service beginning at 5 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Bernadette Parish in Monroeville, Pennsylvania at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Family will receive guests at 10 a.m. prior to the Mass for additional sharing of memories. A private family burial will be held at Homewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that in honor of Valentina Maria, contributions be made to the Valentina M. D'Appolonia Nursing Scholarship at go.umflint.edu/dappolonia.
