Home

POWERED BY

Services
Teichart-Gracan Funeral Home
212 Wilmot St
Duquesne, PA 15110
412-466-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for VALENTINE KRUSZKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VALENTINE W. KRUSZKA Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

VALENTINE W. KRUSZKA Jr. Obituary
KRUSZKA VALENTINE W., Jr.

Age 99, of Duquesne, died Feb. 21, 2019. He is the husband of the late Mary (Byrtus) Kruszka; he is survived by his daughters, Pat (Larry) Pierce of Liberty Boro and Sandy (Bob) Watson of Jefferson Hills; sons, David Kruszka of Glassport, Alan Kruszka of Duquesne and Val Kruszka of Greenock; grandchildren, Lisa, Kenneth and Bryan Pierce, Nancy Szinai, Kimberly Kruszka, Billy Valiquette and Mary Templeton; sister, Wanda Buri; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughters, Andrea Teoli and Ginny Dzara. Val was a member of Christ the Light of the World Parish; American Legion and Polish Club in Bentleyville and the Italian Club. He served in the US Army in WWII, where he was a prisoner of war. He served in the Battles at Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland and Ardennes. He received the Good Conduct Medal, European - African - Middle Eastern Service Medal with 4 Bronze Stars. Friends received TEICHART - GRACAN FUNERAL HOME, Duquesne, Sun. from noon to 4 p.m. A funeral mass will be held Mon. 10 a.m. at St. Hedwig Church with Father Tom Lewandowski. Interment following St. Hedwig Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now