Age 99, of Duquesne, died Feb. 21, 2019. He is the husband of the late Mary (Byrtus) Kruszka; he is survived by his daughters, Pat (Larry) Pierce of Liberty Boro and Sandy (Bob) Watson of Jefferson Hills; sons, David Kruszka of Glassport, Alan Kruszka of Duquesne and Val Kruszka of Greenock; grandchildren, Lisa, Kenneth and Bryan Pierce, Nancy Szinai, Kimberly Kruszka, Billy Valiquette and Mary Templeton; sister, Wanda Buri; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughters, Andrea Teoli and Ginny Dzara. Val was a member of Christ the Light of the World Parish; American Legion and Polish Club in Bentleyville and the Italian Club. He served in the US Army in WWII, where he was a prisoner of war. He served in the Battles at Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland and Ardennes. He received the Good Conduct Medal, European - African - Middle Eastern Service Medal with 4 Bronze Stars. Friends received TEICHART - GRACAN FUNERAL HOME, Duquesne, Sun. from noon to 4 p.m. A funeral mass will be held Mon. 10 a.m. at St. Hedwig Church with Father Tom Lewandowski. Interment following St. Hedwig Cemetery.