Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for VALERIA DEITZER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VALERIA "VAL" DEITZER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VALERIA "VAL" DEITZER Obituary
DEITZER VALERIA "VAL"

Age 98, on Sunday, December 29, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved wife of the late Harry J.; loving mother of Harry (Margaret) and Kathryn "Kate" Deitzer; cherished grandmother of Joseph (Emily), James (Diana) and John (Dana) Deitzer and Nathan Deitzer (Coco) and Jacob Deitzer DeKornfeld; great-grandmother of Daniel, Caroline, Kelley, Andrew, Bree, Luke, Matthew and Michael.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Funeral prayer will follow at Noon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Holy Rosary Church, 246 Muse-Bishop Road, Muse, PA 15350 at 1:00 p.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VALERIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -