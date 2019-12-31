|
Age 98, on Sunday, December 29, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved wife of the late Harry J.; loving mother of Harry (Margaret) and Kathryn "Kate" Deitzer; cherished grandmother of Joseph (Emily), James (Diana) and John (Dana) Deitzer and Nathan Deitzer (Coco) and Jacob Deitzer DeKornfeld; great-grandmother of Daniel, Caroline, Kelley, Andrew, Bree, Luke, Matthew and Michael. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Funeral prayer will follow at Noon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Holy Rosary Church, 246 Muse-Bishop Road, Muse, PA 15350 at 1:00 p.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019