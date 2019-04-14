|
|
SZOTT VALERIE A. (MAZZA)
Of Bethel Park, on Friday, April 12, 2019, age 60. Beloved wife for 30 years of John V. Szott; loving mother of John M. V. Szott (Kristen); and daughter of Vincent and Nancy (Bianchini) Mazza. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Funeral Service Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in First Bethel United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or .
davidhenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019