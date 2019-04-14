Home

David J Henney Funeral Home
VALERIE A. (MAZZA) SZOTT

VALERIE A. (MAZZA) SZOTT Obituary
SZOTT VALERIE A. (MAZZA)

Of Bethel Park, on Friday, April 12, 2019, age 60. Beloved wife for 30 years of John V. Szott; loving mother of John M. V. Szott (Kristen); and daughter of Vincent and Nancy (Bianchini) Mazza. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Funeral Service Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in First Bethel United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or .


davidhenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
