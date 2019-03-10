BECHTELL VALERIE ELAINE

Age 70, of Paintertown passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born October 6, 1948 in Dunlevey, PA, daughter of the late Nello and Cheri Bartolozzi. She was a member of the Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville. She was a graduate of Mercy Nursing School in 1968 and worked as a neonatal intensive care nurse at Magee and Forbes hospital for 20 years. Valerie is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Dr. Walter Bechtell; a daughter, Lauren (Scott) Rubenzer of Plover, Wisconsin; a son, Adam (Jessica) Bechtell of Greensburg; a son, Walter (Lisa) Bechtell Jr. of Paintertown; a daughter, Julia Bechtell USAF Travis Airforce Base; a son, Samuel Bechtell of Paintertown; a son, Thomas Bechtell of Paintertown; 10 grandchildren, Walter, Abigail, Ryan, Matthew, John Paul, Elizabeth, Emily, Grace, Anna, and Adelaide; a brother, Daniel Bartolozzi of Lippincott, PA; and is preceded in death by a sister, Hilda Scarcelli of Orange, California. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., this Monday in the Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to People Concerned for the Unborn Child at 3050 Pioneer Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15226 in Valerie's name.

