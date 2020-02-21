|
|
OVER VALERIE L.
Age 77, Robinson Twp., on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Beloved Wife for 53 years of John E. Over; daughter of the late Silas and Nellie Valdiserri. Valerie received her Bacherlor's Degree in Chemistry at the University of Indiana of PA and her Master's in Education at the University of Pittsburgh. She taught for 30 years at Chartier's Valley High School. Valerie and her husband loved to travel and she also loved sewing and crafts. Friends welcome Saturday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd. Scott Twp., 15220. Service will be private. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020