SHUMSKY VALERIE LYNN
Valerie Lynn Shumsky, 62, of Freedom, passed away quietly on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in her home. She was born May 29, 1957 in Sewickley, PA to the late Raymond and Maureen (Merriman) Shumsky. She was a retired schedule rider for the Port Authority of Allegheny County. Her passions in life next to spending time with her family were gardening, crafting, camping and fishing. She will be sadly missed by her loving companion of many years, James Dapper of Zelienople and his family and her fluffy little dog, Maggie; also missed by her sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Thomas Pauley of Freedom; niece, Desiree Pauley-Porto and Bill Porto of Freedom, two nephews, Daniel Pauley, Nathan Pauley and his fiancee, Angelica Schaffer; grandnieces, Zena and Xylah Pauley and Gianna Porto, grand nephew, Logan Porto and numerous cousins. Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020