Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VALERIE SHOOK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VALERIE P. SHOOK


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
VALERIE P. SHOOK Obituary
SHOOK VALERIE P.

On December 1, 2019, Valerie P. Shook, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at age 78. Valerie was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania to Ruth Pelligrino and James Schell on May 16, 1941. She graduated from Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School as well as Pittsburgh Beauty Academy. Valerie was a woman of many talents. She studied cosmetology, owned her own karate school and her own personal dog training company. She was in love with our Lord, Jesus Christ and was passionate about sharing his message with others. Valerie is preceded in death by her son, Shane Shook; her husband, Edward F. Shook Sr.; her sister, Tana Wetmore; and her brother, James Schell.  Valerie is survived by her daughter, Valerie T. Shook (Tony Bruno); son, John Nickl; granddaughters, Stephanie Giglio, Katie Lopez (Mitchell Anglemyer) and Jennifer Nickl (Aj Griffin); grandson, Anthony Bruno; great-granddaughters, Taylor, Meadow, Cameran and Liliana Lokaitis, Olivia Hoffield; and great-grandsons, Shane Rose and Alden Griffin, III. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to Asbury Heights Hospice for their care and warm hearts. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, Dormont, 15216, (412) 531-4000. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Thursday, December 5, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Service will take place on Friday, December 6, 2019, 9 a.m., officiated by Pastor Mary Ann Strader, Kingdom Life Fellowship, 148 Jucunda Street, 15210. Interment will take place at Southside Cemetery with luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Kingdom Life Fellowship of Pittsburgh.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VALERIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Download Now