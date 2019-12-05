|
|
SHOOK VALERIE P.
On December 1, 2019, Valerie P. Shook, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at age 78. Valerie was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania to Ruth Pelligrino and James Schell on May 16, 1941. She graduated from Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School as well as Pittsburgh Beauty Academy. Valerie was a woman of many talents. She studied cosmetology, owned her own karate school and her own personal dog training company. She was in love with our Lord, Jesus Christ and was passionate about sharing his message with others. Valerie is preceded in death by her son, Shane Shook; her husband, Edward F. Shook Sr.; her sister, Tana Wetmore; and her brother, James Schell. Valerie is survived by her daughter, Valerie T. Shook (Tony Bruno); son, John Nickl; granddaughters, Stephanie Giglio, Katie Lopez (Mitchell Anglemyer) and Jennifer Nickl (Aj Griffin); grandson, Anthony Bruno; great-granddaughters, Taylor, Meadow, Cameran and Liliana Lokaitis, Olivia Hoffield; and great-grandsons, Shane Rose and Alden Griffin, III. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to Asbury Heights Hospice for their care and warm hearts. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, Dormont, 15216, (412) 531-4000. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Thursday, December 5, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Service will take place on Friday, December 6, 2019, 9 a.m., officiated by Pastor Mary Ann Strader, Kingdom Life Fellowship, 148 Jucunda Street, 15210. Interment will take place at Southside Cemetery with luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Kingdom Life Fellowship of Pittsburgh.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019