TOMLIN VANESSA ANNE

Age 68 of Pittsburgh, PA passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Born on April 9, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Anne and Edward Gregory; beloved wife to Richard; loving mother to Joseph (Rebecca) Tomlin and Marshall Gregory; cherished grandmother to Mara Tomlin and Cassandra Tomlin; loving sister to Victoria Gregory and Vivienne Gregory; loving aunt to Alexandra Nelson Spanos; dear stepmother to Richard Michael, Kelly Michelle, and Christina Page. Vanessa was an avid gardener, seamstress, and maker of clothing. She was passionate about her work and will be dearly missed. A gathering of family and friends are welcome on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.