SMITH VAUGHN ALAN

Age 70, of Taylorsville, NC passed away on the evening of March 6, 2019 at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, NC. Vaughn was born October 16, 1948 in Apollo, PA, the son of Walter D. Smith and Betty Rose (Stear) Smith. Vaughn was a 1966 Graduate of Apollo High School. He went on to serve his country in the Army from 1966 - 1969 and spent a portion of his time stationed in Korea. Vaughn was a graduate of Robert Morris College earning an Associate in Arts degree in 1979 and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in 1981. In 1972, he began his 38 year career in the Polymers Division of Bayer Corporation (now Covestro), excelled in various positions and specialized in technical service for injection molding and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) until his retirement in 2012 as a Senior Market Development Manager. Vaughn was a lifelong car enthusiast and enjoyed fixing up and repairing all types of cars. In his younger years, he enjoyed participating in drag racing with his '67 Nova SS. In recent years, he was an active member of Apple City Street Rodders Car Club in Taylorsville, NC, where he attended many regional car shows and frequently won trophies for his prized '49 Buick. He also enjoyed spending time gardening and tending to his lawn and couldn't live without his trusty riding lawn mowers. Vaughn was preceded in death by his father, Walter D. Smith; his mother, Betty Rose Smith; brother, Lynn Smith; and beloved pet cat, Gizmo. Left to cherish his memory, Vaughn is survived by his wife, Veronica Jean (Lang/Miller) Smith; as well as his brother, Terry (Barbara) Smith of Apollo, PA; sister, Darlene (Al) Smith of Whispering Pines, NC; brother, Roger (Linda) Smith of Clarksburg, WV; son, Heath Smith of Weirton, WV; daughter, Krista Smith of Ladson, SC; and six grandchildren, Jacob, Tyler, Lucas, Kayla, Joshua and Samantha. He is also survived by his stepdaughter, Lindsey Miller of Atlanta, GA; stepson, Todd Miller (Tara) of Fort Mill, SC; stepdaughter, Kelsey Miller of Portland, OR; step-granddaughter, Evelyn Miller; and four nieces, one nephew, three step-nephews, and their families. Friends received Monday, 2-4 and 6-8, at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 Third Street, Carnegie, where a blessing service will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Burial with full military honors in The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff members of the Critical Care Unit at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, NC, for their compassion during Vaughn's time in their care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Apple City Street Rodders Car Club in Taylorsville, NC, whose mission is to raise money to help local families with serious medical issues.