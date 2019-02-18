CRONMILLER VELMA (SIPLE)

Velsie was born on Christmas Day, 1924 and departed this life peacefully on February 16, 2019. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Connie (Ken and extended family in New Jersey); and stepdaughter, Anne Hendershot (husband, Lewis; daughters, Lesley and Kelly; grandsons, Riley and Josh). In addition to other beloved family members and friends, she is survived by her adored grandson, Ken Rapko Jr.; and Mary Champlain (Jim), a cousin who she considered a daughter. Velsie grew up in North Bessemer and worked at "The Westinghouse" and Capital (United) Airlines. She was the first president of the DePaul Institute Auxiliary. In 1953 upon her marriage to Wes, she moved permanently to the South Hills. She enjoyed their home in the Virgin Islands where she spent time sailing, sunning, entertaining and partaking of everything the tropics have to offer. Family and friends are welcome, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 4-8 p.., at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 50 Moffett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15243. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at:

