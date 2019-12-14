|
KUMAR VELMA P. (UVODICH)
Velma P., 91, of Oakmont, died Friday, December 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. "Bud" Kumar of 67 years; devoted mother of Charlene C. (Joe) Jezik, Lenny J. Kumar, Larry (Barb) Kumar and Jay (Charlene) Kumar; sister of Gloria Colucci, Eugene "Sonny" Uvodich, and William Uvodich; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren survive. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Christine Jezik; and her sister, Alfe Reid. Velma was a member of St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, Oakmont. She will be remembered as a loving wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. Velma was always willing to help others and was very active with her many friends in the CFU. Friends and relatives will be received at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave. Oakmont Sunday from 2-8 p.m. and Monday from 11 a.m. until parting prayers at 11:45 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon at S. Irenaeus Church. Entombment will follow in The Verona Cemetery Oakmont. Family suggests memorials to Riveview Community Action Center, 501 2nd Street, Oakmont PA 15139 or , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019