LEMON VELMA WILSON
Velma, 86, passed away peacefully on October 9 2019 in Pleasanton, CA She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen; and her husband of 55 years, Samuel O. Lemon, Jr. She is survived by her four children, Debi (Maurice), Sue (Ed), Scott and Sandi. She was so proud of her seven grandchildren, Brittany, Allyson (Justin), Emily, Kayla, David, Rachel, Sam; and her two newest great-grandchildren Jack and Charlotte. Velma enjoyed traveling, golfing, volunteering, teaching, and her dogs. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. A Celebration of Life for Velma will be held on Sunday November 24th 3:00 p.m. Grace United Methodist Church 19901 San Ramon Valley Blvd. San Ramon, CA 94583 Memorial Donations may be made in Velma's name to:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019