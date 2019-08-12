Home

David J Henney Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Joan of Arc Church
A longtime resident of Bethel Park, passed peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in her home. Beloved wife of the late Stephen P. Griffin; loving mother to Patricia A. McCullough (Charles), Donna M. Albert (Brian), Stephen P. Griffin Jr.(Kim) and Timothy S. Griffin (Christine); proud grandmother to Charles and Shannon McCullough, Christopher, Brianna, and Jordan Albert, Hanna, Stephen, Miles, and McKenna Griffin, and Emily, Rian, and Sean Griffin. She was preceded in death by her brothers, John and Richard Kocur and her sister, Amelia Kocur. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Church, 6414 Montour St., South Park Township, PA 15129. Arrangements entrusted to the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019
