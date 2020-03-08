VERA (MORMUR) GRILTZ

GRILTZ VERA (MORMUR)

Age 90, of Verona passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Willis "Bud" Lashell and Joseph Griltz. Loving mother of Michelle Lashell, Joseph (Tammy) Griltz, and Cindy Oakes. Grandmother of Taylor (Jena) Oakes, Joseph, Jordan, and Tracy Griltz. Great-grandmother of Landen and Graham Oakes. She was the last living of ten siblings. Vera enjoyed gardening and painting at the William McKinley Senior Center. Friends and relatives are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, March 9, 2020, 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Verona. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Presbyterian Senior Care, 1215 Hulton Rd., Oakmont, PA  15139. Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020
