HUNTER VERA (DAUGHERTY)

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died on Friday, February 22, 2019, at age 95. Born on August 19, 1923 to Ray and Agnes Daugherty; sister to Anna, Dale, and Norma, all deceased. Raised in Wilkinsburg, then lived in Penn Hills. Married to John M. Hunter in 1944. Mother to Barbara Thoma (Robert) of North Pole, Alaska and John Douglas Hunter (Suzanne) of West Mifflin. Survived by loving grandchildren, Christopher, Jason, and Julie of Alaska, and Jeffery of West Mifflin. Predeceased by Brian. Also survived by loving great-grandchildren, Jared, Declan, and Madalyn of Alaska. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Family and friends received on Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at WOLFE MEMORIAL, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh PA 15221, where a funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pleasant Hills. Vera will be greatly missed by all who loved her.