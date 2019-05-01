Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for VERA SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VERA LEE (LANE) SCOTT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

VERA LEE (LANE) SCOTT Obituary
SCOTT VERA LEE (LANE)

Age 98, of Clairton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 30, 2019. Vera enjoyed the outdoors and working in her yard and garden. She enjoyed reading. Her favorite book, read many times, was the Holy Bible. Vera is survived by her beloved children, Vicki (James) Cochran, Walter W. (Joyce) Scott, and Barbara Ann (Perry) Rossi; grandchildren, Jason E. Cochran, Lynea D. (Matthew) Assenti, Emily K. (Joseph) Scott, Scott C. (Holly) Rossi, Elise K. (Jon-Michael) Todd, and Lance A. Scott; and great-grandchildren, Jason J. Cochran, Adelyn M. Rossi, Zaiden J. Assenti, Aurora Amik, Uriah Todd, Elijah A. Assenti, Orion Scott, and Raegan V. Rossi; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Ralph E. Scott; daughter, Linda C. Scott; as well as her parents, Esker M. and Emma V. Lane. Visitation will be held on Thursday May 2, 2019, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home's chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clairton Public Library. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now