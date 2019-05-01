SCOTT VERA LEE (LANE)

Age 98, of Clairton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 30, 2019. Vera enjoyed the outdoors and working in her yard and garden. She enjoyed reading. Her favorite book, read many times, was the Holy Bible. Vera is survived by her beloved children, Vicki (James) Cochran, Walter W. (Joyce) Scott, and Barbara Ann (Perry) Rossi; grandchildren, Jason E. Cochran, Lynea D. (Matthew) Assenti, Emily K. (Joseph) Scott, Scott C. (Holly) Rossi, Elise K. (Jon-Michael) Todd, and Lance A. Scott; and great-grandchildren, Jason J. Cochran, Adelyn M. Rossi, Zaiden J. Assenti, Aurora Amik, Uriah Todd, Elijah A. Assenti, Orion Scott, and Raegan V. Rossi; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Ralph E. Scott; daughter, Linda C. Scott; as well as her parents, Esker M. and Emma V. Lane. Visitation will be held on Thursday May 2, 2019, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home's chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clairton Public Library. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.