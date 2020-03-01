Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
For more information about
VERA DOMSKI
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VERA DOMSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VERA M. DOMSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VERA M. DOMSKI Obituary
DOMSKI VERA M.

Age 91, of Shaler Township, on Friday, February 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward Domski. Vera proudly raised her four children: Eddie (Missy) Domski, Paul (Shivon) Domski, Stephen (Cindy) Domski and Karen Clark. She was the cherished grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 8. Vera was very active at her church, Allison Park Assembly of God. She had great faith in her Savior Jesus Christ and is now in God's loving arms and reunited with Ed, Heather and all of her family. No Visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201 on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. Private interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VERA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
Download Now