DOMSKI VERA M.
Age 91, of Shaler Township, on Friday, February 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward Domski. Vera proudly raised her four children: Eddie (Missy) Domski, Paul (Shivon) Domski, Stephen (Cindy) Domski and Karen Clark. She was the cherished grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 8. Vera was very active at her church, Allison Park Assembly of God. She had great faith in her Savior Jesus Christ and is now in God's loving arms and reunited with Ed, Heather and all of her family. No Visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201 on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. Private interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020