IMBURGIA VERA M. (FANELLI)
Age 93, of Ross Twp., passed away at UPMC Passavant on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Beloved wife of 53 years to the late Joseph S. Imburgia; loving mother of Janet Dougherty, Judith (Ron) Mrenak, and the late Joseph C. Imburgia; mother-in-law of Joanne Imburgia; grandmother of Alexis Imburgia; daughter of the late Ivo and Mary (Indorante) Fanelli; sister of the late Jean Richards; also survived by two nieces and one nephew. Vera graduated from Oliver High School and served as a WAC during WWII. Met on this side of the Rainbow Bridge by Maxine, Gizmo, and Solomon. Many, many hugs and kisses were exchanged as they crossed over into Heaven. Friends received 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. A Funeral Mass will be held in Christ Our Savior (St. Cyril of Alexandria Church) on Thursday at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019