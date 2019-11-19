Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Our Savior (St. Cyril of Alexandria Church)
Resources
More Obituaries for VERA IMBURGIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VERA M. (FANELLI) IMBURGIA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VERA M. (FANELLI) IMBURGIA Obituary
IMBURGIA VERA M. (FANELLI)

Age 93, of Ross Twp., passed away at UPMC Passavant on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Beloved wife of 53 years to the late Joseph S. Imburgia; loving mother of Janet Dougherty, Judith (Ron) Mrenak, and the late Joseph C. Imburgia; mother-in-law of Joanne Imburgia; grandmother of Alexis Imburgia; daughter of the late Ivo and Mary (Indorante) Fanelli; sister of the late Jean Richards; also survived by two nieces and one nephew. Vera graduated from Oliver High School and served as a WAC during WWII. Met on this side of the Rainbow Bridge by Maxine, Gizmo, and Solomon. Many, many hugs and kisses were exchanged as they crossed over into Heaven. Friends received 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. A Funeral Mass will be held in Christ Our Savior (St. Cyril of Alexandria Church) on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VERA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
Download Now