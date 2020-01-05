|
MAMAY VERA M.
Vera M. Mamay, on Friday, January 3, 2020, age 100, lived on the North Side her whole life. Wife for 14 years of the late Alexander Mamay; mother of Beth and Gary Mamay. Services and interment private. Vera had many accomplishments in her life she was the Horace Mann PTA President, belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star, President of the Women's Auxiliary. She was the 1st Women Manager and Vice President of the Community Savings Association. A lifelong republican and was a member of the Republican Women of Allegheny County and assistant Ward chairman of the 27th Ward. She also volunteered at Allegheny general hospital in her spare time. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020