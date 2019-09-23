Home

Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Church
114 Berry St
Ingram,, PA
View Map
VERA M. TRUXELL


1930 - 2019
VERA M. TRUXELL Obituary
TRUXELL VERA M.

Peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019, Vera M., age 89, of Pennsbury Village. Beloved wife of the late William E. Truxell. Daughter of the late Clara and Joseph Ei. Sister of the late Joan (late Herb) Reffert. Proud aunt of Herb (Mary Sue) Reffert, Jeff (Terri) Reffert and Kenneth Reffert. Great-aunt of Megan, Mackenzie and Adam Reffert. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews in Florida. Per Vera's request, viewing will be private. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Church, 114 Berry St., Ingram, Pgh., PA 15205 on Tuesday at 11 a.m. (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Arrangements entrusted to HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, Crafton, PA. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019
