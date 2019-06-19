|
|
VUJAKLIA VERA M.
Of O'Hara Twp., formerly of Sharpsburg, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital. Wife of the late Alexander Vujaklia; sister of Andrew (Mary Rose) Missenda of Harrisburg, PA and the late Mary Missenda, Ruth Missenda and Msgr. Edward S. Missenda; aunt of Marybeth Missenda, Lisa Missenda and the late Michele Anne Giebel; friend of Gloria Fiorentino. Per Vera's request, there will be No Visitation. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, June 22nd at 10 a.m. at St. Juan Diego Parish, St. Mary Church, corner of Penn and Garnier Sts., Sharpsburg. Funeral arrangments by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019