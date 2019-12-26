|
LIPPERT VERA S. (SHARKEY)
On December 21, 2019, surrounded by family who loved her, Vera stepped out of her earthly home and into the out-stretched arms of a welcoming God. Waiting with indescribable anticipation is her beloved husband, Bill and her son, Billy, both who have longed to have her in their arms again. This Heavenly homecoming will include her dear sisters, Theresa, Mary Rose, Agnes and her brother, Bob. Her much loved parents, Bob and Margaret Sharkey are overjoyed to have her home. So many other friends and family will be in attendance including Bill's brothers and sisters. Those of us that Vera leaves behind will miss her so very much. Her loving sons, Dan, Tim and Marty couldn't have asked for a better Mother and their wives, Janet, Kathy and Denise were loved as if they were her own daughters. Her Grandchildren, Danny, Zack, Bill, Jeff, Ryan, Nathan, and Jessie were blessed to have so many years with their Gram and will share their memories of Vera with her great-grandchildren, Timmy, Jake, Mia, Maddie, Emily and Grace. Vera was a member of the Christian Mothers and Guild and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. She always took time to help others and touched so many lives. She taught us all about those things that are important in life and had a life that was well lived. We miss you. Special thanks to the staff at Overlook Green, Dr. Howard Pittle and Physician Assistant Christine Weston for their care and support. Visitations at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road Thursday and Friday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayers on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Basil Church. www.BoronFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019