|
|
SCOTT VERNA M. (LACHUT)
Age 88, of Collier Twp., on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Wife of the late John J. Scott. Mother of Susan Ann (James) Hoag, Patricia (Charles "Mickey") Violi and Deborah (Donald) Davidson; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; sister of James (Anita) Lachut, Mary Ann (late Frank) Lochner and Alice M. (late John) Campbell. Friends are invited to call on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 330 Third Avenue, Carnegie at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, family suggest contributions to St. Jude Childrens Hospital at stjude.org/donate or Family Hospice at familyhospicepa.org.
www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020