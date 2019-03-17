Home

VERONICA EVE (TRYGAR) BAGINSKI

VERONICA EVE (TRYGAR) BAGINSKI Obituary
BAGINSKI VERONICA EVE (TRYGAR)

Of West Mifflin, on March 14, 2019, age 86. Daughter of the late Frank and Elsie Trygar; beloved wife of 56 years of the late Edmund J. Baginski; loving mother of Barbara (Jon) Borcik, Dianne (Dennis) Ostrosky, Joanne (Bill) Ducar and Rita (Kevin) Gardner; predeceased by her four brothers and three sisters; proud grandmother of Christopher (Jen), Daniel (Liz), David, Kara, Michael, Loren, Jessica (Jason), Joshua, Jared, Shannon (Michael), Justin (Stacie) and Breanna; special great-grandmother of Adam, Elise, Charlie, Annabelle and Ben. Veronica loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a longtime and very active member of St. Rita Church. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, 10 a.m. at St. Rita Church, Munhall. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Rita Church or . www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
