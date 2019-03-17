BAGINSKI VERONICA EVE (TRYGAR)

Of West Mifflin, on March 14, 2019, age 86. Daughter of the late Frank and Elsie Trygar; beloved wife of 56 years of the late Edmund J. Baginski; loving mother of Barbara (Jon) Borcik, Dianne (Dennis) Ostrosky, Joanne (Bill) Ducar and Rita (Kevin) Gardner; predeceased by her four brothers and three sisters; proud grandmother of Christopher (Jen), Daniel (Liz), David, Kara, Michael, Loren, Jessica (Jason), Joshua, Jared, Shannon (Michael), Justin (Stacie) and Breanna; special great-grandmother of Adam, Elise, Charlie, Annabelle and Ben. Veronica loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a longtime and very active member of St. Rita Church. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, 10 a.m. at St. Rita Church, Munhall. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Rita Church or . www.swgfuneralhome.com