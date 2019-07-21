Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
VERONICA DOLEGOWSKI
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
More Obituaries for VERONICA DOLEGOWSKI
VERONICA M. DOLEGOWSKI


1937 - 2019
VERONICA M. DOLEGOWSKI Obituary
DOLEGOWSKI VERONICA M.

Age 82, of Glenshaw, formerly of Lawrenceville, on Friday, July 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Dolegowski; loving mother of Michael (Sherry) Dolegowski, Donna Williams and Daniel (Karen) Dolegowski; cherished grandmother of Brent, Joshua, Taylor and Paige; devoted great-grandmother of Charlie, Gabriel, Hunter and Levi; dear sister of Irene Truszkowski, Maryann Cibella, the late Jessie Borczyk and Joseph Kasperowski. Veronica graduated from Mount Nazareth High School. She continued to be involved in fundraisers and activities at the school. Veronica and her friends from Kindergarten started a card club that continued throughout her life. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Church on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 21, 2019
