DOLEGOWSKI VERONICA M.

Age 82, of Glenshaw, formerly of Lawrenceville, on Friday, July 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Dolegowski; loving mother of Michael (Sherry) Dolegowski, Donna Williams and Daniel (Karen) Dolegowski; cherished grandmother of Brent, Joshua, Taylor and Paige; devoted great-grandmother of Charlie, Gabriel, Hunter and Levi; dear sister of Irene Truszkowski, Maryann Cibella, the late Jessie Borczyk and Joseph Kasperowski. Veronica graduated from Mount Nazareth High School. She continued to be involved in fundraisers and activities at the school. Veronica and her friends from Kindergarten started a card club that continued throughout her life. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Church on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.