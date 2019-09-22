|
|
MARTELLO VERONICA M. "VERA"
Of Turtle Creek, age 92, on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Preceded in death by Norman Edward Martello, her beloved husband of 55 years. Loving mother of Pamela Martello of Turtle Creek, Janet (Alvin) Weisberg of Youngstown, OH, Norman (Elayne Weissler) Martello of Palo Alto, CA, William (Dolores Diaz) Martello of Austin, TX, Donald (Ellie Sero) Martello of Pittsburgh, Anita (Paul) DeChancie of Forest Hills, Kathy ("Hoop" Harrison) Rabickow-Harrison of Forest Hills, and Alan (Wendy Merrill) Martello of Pittsburgh; treasured grandmother of Matthew, Hannah, Jonathan, David and Zachary Weisberg, Victoria and Anthony Martello, Alessandra and Janelle DeChancie, Veronica Wu and Christina Gardner; great-grandmother of Reuven Yonah and Shaina Weisberg. Vera was preceded in death by her brother, William (surviving spouse, Anne) Kolicius. Graduating at age 19 with a BS in Biology and Chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh in 1946, Vera worked as a water quality lab technician before marrying Norman. After raising eight children, Vera devoted her retirement years to visiting grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and long winter travel vacations with Norman. She and Norman volunteered as health insurance counselors at UPMC Braddock Hospital and taught AARP 55-Alive driving classes. Friends are welcome on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350 where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday. Time later. Vera will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110 (www.pittsburghfoodbank.org) or Salvation Army, 300 Holland Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (www.wpa.salvationarmy.org).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019