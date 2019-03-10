BLOCK VERONICA MARY (WELTERS)

Age 92, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She most recently lived in Bethel Park, PA and was formerly from Weirton, WV. She was born in Albany, Minnesota and grew up on the family farm. A quiet and gentle spirit, she was also independent, leaving her home in Minnesota at age 17 for work opportunities and college in Kansas and New Mexico. Veronica met her future husband, Ralph N. Block, DDS, in Albuquerque, NM and they were married in 1954 in Germany where Ralph was stationed with the Air Force. In 1959, they moved to Weirton where Veronica was very active at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. For over fifty years, she baked peach pies for the annual Peach Festival. Veronica was preceded in death by her parents Mary Poepping and Henry Welters; her beloved husband Ralph; sisters Dorothy Storkamp Kliche, Frances Dean, Marcella Van Heel, Regina Ramey, Rita Eggert, Viola Cipala; brothers Alphonse, Anthony, Hubert, Vincent, and adopted brother Edmund Van Heel; survived by children Janet (Doug) Toth (PA), Barbara (Robert) Koontz (NY), and David (WV); grandchildren Doug (Marilyn) Koontz (CO), Brad (Kelley) Koontz (MT); and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-CONNELL., 5120 W. Library Avenue, Bethel Park, 412-835-7940. A celebration of her life will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Mt. Lebanon, PA on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , the Salvation Army of Brooke County WV, or a . Please make and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.