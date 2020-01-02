Home

VERONICA "VERNIE" (DLUGOS) SUJDAK

VERONICA "VERNIE" (DLUGOS) SUJDAK Obituary
SUJDAK VERONICA "VERNIE" (DLUGOS)

On Monday, December 30, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph Sujdak; mother of Richard (Patrica) Sujdak, PhD and Loraine "Lori" (Michael) Myslinski, and the late Karen Sujdak; sister of the late John (late Margaret), Matt (late Helen), Frank (late Lillian), and George Dlugos; sister-in-law of Phyllis Dlugos; grandmother of Andrew and Adam Sujdak and the late Paul Sujdak and James and Dave Myslinski; great-grandmother of Ava Sanya, Soren, Tara, Chloe, Adam, and Jessica; also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. Friends received Friday 4-7 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. Entombment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
