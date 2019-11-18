|
WHITE VERTA
Age 93, of Garfield. Peacefully passed November 14, 2019. Beloved wife to the late Comer White; mother to the late Frederick White and her best friend Denise Fuller (White); sister to the late Jasper and Melvin Henderson and Vera Franklin-Henderson; four grandchildren, Robert White, Tanika Burgess-White, Kenya Ricketts-White and Kecia White; 11 great-grandchildren, Chandler, Chaynee, Chatumn, Eryk, Kaniya, Kianah, Stephaun, Kendell, Jayden, Amir and Amiya; and a host of family and friends who loved her dearly. Visitation Tuesday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the COSTON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 427 Lincoln Ave. 15206. Funeral service on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 3415 Ligonier Street 15201.
