Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coston Funeral Homes, Inc
427 Lincoln Avenue
East Liberty, PA 15206
412-661-5916
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coston Funeral Homes, Inc
427 Lincoln Avenue
East Liberty, PA 15206
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Missionary Baptist Church
3415 Ligonier Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VERTA WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VERTA WHITE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VERTA WHITE Obituary
WHITE VERTA

Age 93, of Garfield. Peacefully passed November 14, 2019. Beloved wife to the late Comer White; mother to the late Frederick White and her best friend Denise Fuller (White); sister to the late Jasper and Melvin Henderson and Vera Franklin-Henderson; four grandchildren, Robert White, Tanika Burgess-White, Kenya Ricketts-White and Kecia White; 11 great-grandchildren, Chandler, Chaynee, Chatumn, Eryk, Kaniya, Kianah, Stephaun, Kendell, Jayden, Amir and Amiya; and a host of family and friends who loved her dearly. Visitation Tuesday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the COSTON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 427 Lincoln Ave. 15206. Funeral service on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 3415 Ligonier Street 15201.


www.costonfuneralhome.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VERTA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now