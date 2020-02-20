|
BIVINS VESTA Y.
Vesta Y. Bivins, 76, of North Versailles, born October 6, 1943, in Clairton, daughter of the late Cleavester and Madge Lee Phillips. She departed this life on February 13, 2020, in Forbes Hospital and was also preceded in death by her son, Tiron Bivins. As a Duquesne High School graduate, Vesta retired as a Staff Secretary for Westinghouse, and later worked as a Case Coordinator for Children & Youth Services. Vesta attended Payne Chapel A.M.E, where she served in the Gospel Chorus, Alma A. Polk. Missionary Society and Steward. Vesta was loved by many and will be missed by her husband of 52 years, Frank Bivins; daughter, Titia (Marcus) Harris of Grovetown, GA; son, James (Marie) Bivins of North Versailles, PA; ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; brother, Frank Phillips; two sisters, Elanore Murtaza and Carolyn (Woody) McFarland; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Friends will be received at the Payne Chapel A.M.E, 601 Priscilla Avenue, Duquesne, Pennsylvania. Viewing will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, 4-8 p.m. and Service on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020