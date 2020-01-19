|
McMAHON VICKI L. (EVJEN)
Of Swissvale, age 67, died unexpectedly on Friday, January 17, 2020. Vicki was the beloved wife of William B. "Bill" McMahon for 43 years. Devoted and cherished mother of Michael (Elisa) McMahon of Plum, Shannon (David) Barr of Swissvale, Corey McMahon of Swissvale and Courtney (William) Strouse of Rock Island, IL. Loving and proud grandmother, "Memaw", of Liam and Mia McMahon; Eleanor "Lenny" Barr; Lana and Ruby Strouse. Sister of Jeff Evjen of Michigan. Sister-in-law of Patti and Denny Gilligan, Richard and Debbie McMahon, Brian and Rosemary McMahon and Mark "Duke" and Aimee McMahon. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. Vicki was a graduate of the Duquesne University School of Nursing and received her Master's in Health Care Education from Penn State. Vicki later returned to Duquesne to earn her certification to become a Nurse Practitioner. Vicki began her distinguished and diverse nursing career at the former Central Medical Pavilion as a nurse, and became the Director of Utilization Review. She followed that position by becoming the manager for the cardiology practice of Corpus, Titchworth and Ladoni. Next in her career was a position as Utilization Manager for a system of nationwide prisons. Vicki moved to Cocoa Beach, FL. to become manager of the Brevard Cardiology Practice and later managed for The Little Clinic as it was being formed. She returned to Pittsburgh to continue her career as a Nurse Practitioner, and currently was practicing at Pyramid Health Care in Wilkinsburg. Above all her career achievements, Vicki was most devoted to her family, especially her precious grandchildren. Friends are welcome on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Vicki's Funeral Service will be held in the First Presbyterian Church of Edgewood on Friday at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020