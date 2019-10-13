|
|
SCHMALZRIED VICKIE ANN
Age 64, of Eighty Four, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and two closest friends, Adaira Church-Rufer and Matt Evans, by her side on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Born on July 2, 1955, in Finleyville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Leona Spencer. Beloved wife of Jay Schmalzried; loving mother of Joey (Dana Tohey) Bowers, Nicole (Bryan) Bowers-Carter, Bailey Schmalzried; cherished grandmother of Chloe Carter, Brynn Carter and Joey Bowers; dear sister of Becky (Bill) Williams, David (Kathy) Spencer, and Scott Spencer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Vickie loved her dogs, knitting and camping. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. A gathering of family and friends are welcome Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The at . Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019