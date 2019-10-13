Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Resources
More Obituaries for VICKIE SCHMALZRIED
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VICKIE ANN SCHMALZRIED

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VICKIE ANN SCHMALZRIED Obituary
SCHMALZRIED VICKIE ANN

Age 64, of Eighty Four, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and two closest friends, Adaira Church-Rufer and Matt Evans, by her side on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Born on July 2, 1955, in Finleyville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Leona Spencer. Beloved wife of Jay Schmalzried; loving mother of Joey (Dana Tohey) Bowers, Nicole (Bryan) Bowers-Carter, Bailey Schmalzried; cherished grandmother of Chloe Carter, Brynn Carter and Joey Bowers; dear sister of Becky (Bill) Williams, David (Kathy) Spencer, and Scott Spencer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Vickie loved her dogs, knitting and camping. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. A gathering of family and friends are welcome Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The at . Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VICKIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries