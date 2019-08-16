Home

King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
724-443-2500
VICKIE L. DeTHOMAS

VICKIE L. DeTHOMAS Obituary
DeTHOMAS VICKIE L.

Age 73, of Allison Park, passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Vickie suffered from Parkinson's disease. Born May 9, 1946 in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Mary Alice (Henry) Smith. Vickie was a member of Holy Sepulcher church. She is survived by her husband, Arthur DeThomas, of Allison Park; sister, Alice Marie Spindler; and several nieces and nephews. Vickie was preceded in death by her parents, brother and two sisters. A Memorial Mass service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 19, at the Holy Sepulcher Church, 1304 E Cruikshank Rd., Butler, PA 16002. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary's of the Assumption Cemetery, 2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw. The family suggests memorial donations may be sent to:  Parkinson Foundation of Western Pennsylvania, 575 Lincoln Ave. #101, Bellvue, PA 15202 www.pfwpa.org. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Vickie's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
