ALBRIGHT, JR. VICTOR A.
Age 26, formerly of Hampton Township, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Beloved son of Kathleen (Daniel Harris) Albright and Victor A. (Suzanna Stewart) Albright, Sr.; loving brother and best friend of Max, Danny, Brenna, Ian and the late Nicole; cherished uncle and godfather of Cadence; grandson of Joan Carr; godson of Tom and Mary Carr; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins whom he cherished. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Saint Scholastica Church on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019