LE DONNE VICTOR A.
Victor A. Le Donne, 96 of Shaler passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his devoted family. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Florindo and Isabella Le Donne; his brother, Jerome Le Donne (survived by Carol); and his mother and father-in-law, Giuseppe and Maria Pitassi. He will forever survive in the heart of his loving wife of 72 years, Josephine. Devoted father to Judith Le Donne and Diane Thacker (Robert) and cherished proud Pap Pap of Victoria who he adoringly referred to as his "Pacanella" and his many treasured family members and friends. Victor, a devout Catholic and longtime church usher was born in Ateleta Italy. He became a proud American citizen in 1938. Victor, a WWII disabled veteran, served as a Corporal in the 3rd Armored Spearhead Division of the US Army. He received 5 Bronze stars and a Silver Star and his division campaign credits include, Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes-Alsace and Central Europe. Victor worked as a heavy construction foreman and more recently as the manager of Robinson Township water authority. Victor was passionate about his bocce game and was an avid golfer. He spent many retired years in Florida with his loving wife where he served as a Bradenton booster for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is the oldest member of the Ateleta Beneficial Association of Bloomfield and a member of the American Legion Post 106 of Sharpsburg. Treasured friends and family will be received on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 5300 Penn Avenue, Bloomfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Maria Goretti Parish, Immaculate Conception Mission on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be left at:
www.mccabebrothers.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020