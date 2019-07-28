Home

D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Louise deMarillac Church
320 McMurray Rd.
Upper St.Clair, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Louise deMarillac Church
320 McMurray Rd.
Upper St. Clair, PA
VICTOR C. ZEDIKER


1941 - 2019
VICTOR C. ZEDIKER Obituary
ZEDIKER VICTOR C.

Age 78, of Nottingham Township, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.  Born June 30, 1941, Mary Lou's beloved husband for 57 years. Father of Amy (Richard Potosnak), Daniel (Karen Kochick) and Bradley (Michelle Martin). Grandfather of Henry, Chloe, Willa (Amy), Megan, Kaitlyn (Dan), Madison, and  Abigail (Bradley); brother of Paul. Victor was a graduate of Duquesne University,  a Lieutenant in the US Army Infantry, and worked in sales, marketing and consulting. He delighted in his wife, family, home, friends, daily Mass and being outdoors. Friends welcome Monday, 10 a.m. at St. Louise deMarillac Church, 320 McMurray Rd., Upper St. Clair, PA 15241, followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.  In lieu of flowers, Victor requested donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pgh., PA 15212. It was Victor and Mary Lou's wish that  D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD, Lawrenceville, handle his arrangements. At a time when they needed their ward, Patrick, buried, only D'Alessandro's would do so because of the available funds and they handled everything with such care as they have for many others. www.dalessandroltd.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
