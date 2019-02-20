CALFE VICTOR E.

Age 92, formerly of Oakmont, passed away February 17, 2019, at the Southwestern Veteran's Center. He was born October 29, 1926, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Michaelangelo and Elizabeth (Palermo) Calfe. Victor was the owner of Vic's Barber Shop in Aspinwall. He was a former member of St. Irenaeus Roman Catholic Church, Oakmont, PA. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dorothy (Zajac) Calfe; son, Victor (Barbara) Calfe; and daughter, Valerie Calfe of Oklahoma City, OK. He is also survived by three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Albert (Muriel) Calfe of Laguna Niguel, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Victor was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank, Charles, Fiore, Orlando, Michael, Edward; and sisters, Tomasina Bonaroti, Margaret Granish, Martha Calfe and Dee Butera. Friends will be received on Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave, Oakmont, PA 15139, 412-828-6565. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Irenaeus Catholic Church on Friday 10:30 a.m. Everyone will be meeting at the church. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Victor's name to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the : Greater Pennsylvania Chapter- Pittsburgh Office. Online condolences may be made to: englishfuneralhome.com.